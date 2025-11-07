Bullet found in 3-year-old's bedroom after gunfire in St. Paul, but none hurt

No one was hurt when someone shot at a house in St. Paul, Minnesota, late Thursday night, but a bullet was found in a toddler's bedroom, police said.

The gunfire occurred just before midnight on the 900 block of Euclid Street, the St. Paul Police Department said. Responding officers found no one hurt, but did learn someone shot at a home multiple times.

During the investigation, a round was found in the bedroom of a 3-year-old.

Police said no one has been arrested and the shooting is under investigation.