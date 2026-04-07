Man's murder conviction for Minneapolis shooting vacated after 18 years in prison

Court records show that a Hennepin County judge on Monday vacated a 38-year-old man's murder conviction after he spent nearly two decades behind bars for a crime prosecutors are now saying he did not commit.

Jerrell Michael Brown had been convicted of first-degree murder in the Aug. 28, 2008, shooting death of Darius Ormond Miller in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Brown was convicted based on circumstantial evidence and "incentivized" witnesses, including jailhouse informants whose cases benefited from their testimony.

Thanks to advancements in 3D microscopy technology, two experts were able to reexamine ballistics evidence from the shooting and concluded the bullet that killed Miller could not have been fired by Brown, according to the attorney's office. New blood spatter analysis also supported that conclusion.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said even though Brown had been there when the shooting happened, he did not kill Miller, adding that "no other charges are appropriate at this point."

"My thoughts are with Mr. Brown as he is released from prison after serving nearly 18 years for a crime he did not commit, and especially with Darius Miller's loved ones," Moriarty said. "For nearly two decades, there appeared to be closure and, while freeing Mr. Brown is the only acceptable course of action, I want to acknowledge how difficult this may be for them."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says this is the second case it has recommended vacating that was featured in "The First 48," a television series offering an inside look at homicide investigations. Edgar Barrientos-Quintana, whose murder conviction was vacated in 2024, had also been featured on the show.

An episode about Brown's case aired before his trial began, which the attorney's office says "may have impacted the integrity of his criminal process."