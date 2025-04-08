Family concerned for Brooklyn Park woman missing since January

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Twin Cities woman who has been missing for nearly three months.

Jean Baynham, 65, was last seen near Zane Avenue North and Oak Grove Parkway in Brooklyn Park on Jan. 15, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officials describe Baynham as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 114 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Jean Baynham Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/WCCO

"Jean has mental health issues that could affect her decision-making abilities," the BCA said. "There are no indications that Jean has any of her prescribed medications with her. Her family is concerned for her safety and well-being since she has not had contact with them for an extended period of time."

Anyone with information about Baynham is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.