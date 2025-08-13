Brooklyn Park woman killed in rollover crash on I-694

Voters pick DFL candidate for Rep. Hortman’s seat in special primary, and more headlines

Voters pick DFL candidate for Rep. Hortman’s seat in special primary, and more headlines

Voters pick DFL candidate for Rep. Hortman’s seat in special primary, and more headlines

A Twin Cities woman was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash in the north metro Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 21-year-old Fatuma Yussuf Sharif-Isaack was heading westbound on Interstate 694 near Highway 10 when her vehicle crossed from the right lane into the left shoulder and hit the guardrail.

The vehicle rolled over and hit another car before coming to a stop. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m.

Sharif-Isaack was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, but did not survive the crash. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers in her vehicle — a 21-year-old Brooklyn Park woman and a 20-year-old Fridley woman — were hospitalized for survivable injuries.

The other vehicle's sole occupant — a 41-year-old woman from Maplewood — was uninjured.