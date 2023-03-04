Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Park teacher on leave after writing racial slur on smartboard ahead of book study

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A Twin Cities teacher is on leave after writing a racial slur on the board.

It happened Wednesday at Champlin Park High School in Brooklyn Park.

The school says the teacher wrote the slur on a smartboard during two separate classes to try to prepare students for a book they were reading.  

Students expressed their concerns and that triggered an investigation.

In a note sent to parents, Principal Michael George said the teacher was placed on leave, and that "language of hate or racial slurs will not be tolerated" at the school.

