1 seriously hurt in Brooklyn Park strip mall shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person was seriously hurt on Wednesday after gunfire broke out near a Twin Cities strip mall.

Brooklyn Park police say officers were called to a shopping center off Bottineau and Brooklyn boulevards just after 5 p.m., where they found spent bullet casings.

They soon were notified someone had been brought to a local hospital with serious wounds connected to the shooting.

Police say several agencies helped search for suspects, but no one is in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

About 12 hours later, the city's SWAT team and members of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit served high-risk search warrants simultaneously at separate residences located just blocks from Wednesday night's crime scene.

Police say "occupants at both locations were safely detained and the residences were secured." It is not clear if either raid was connected to Wednesday's shooting.

