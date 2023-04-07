Brooklyn Park police shoot, kill dog attacking young girl

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police officers in a north metro suburb shot and killed a dog after it attacked a child Friday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said its officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Aster Drive North regarding a pitbull attacking a young girl.

The reporting party allegedly told police the dog had the girl pinned against a fence and she was unable to get free.

The child was freed from the pitbull, who then started to "aggressively come after officers and the reporting party," police said.

An officer on the scene shot and killed the dog.

The girl was treated on the scene by paramedics until an ambulance took her to a local hospital with bite injuries to her head. She is expected to make a full recovery.