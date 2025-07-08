Watch CBS News
Local News

Brooklyn Park police seek public's help locating missing 16-year-old boy

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Read Full Bio
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park police seek public's help locating missing 16-year-old boy
Brooklyn Park police seek public's help locating missing 16-year-old boy 00:26

An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the boy, Tyrone Tyrell Harris, went missing Monday after leaving on foot from the 8100 block of Douglas Drive.

Harris is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, camouflage sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222. 

Three other teens were also reported missing in Brooklyn Park over the last several days: 17-year-old Carissa Lindstrom, 15-year-old Makayla Makor and an 18-year-old woman who has since been located.

44c17add-f078-4c5c-b2f3-3e59c769d058.png
Tyrone Tyrell Harris   MN BCA
Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.