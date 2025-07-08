Brooklyn Park police seek public's help locating missing 16-year-old boy

An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the boy, Tyrone Tyrell Harris, went missing Monday after leaving on foot from the 8100 block of Douglas Drive.

Harris is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 153 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, camouflage sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.

Three other teens were also reported missing in Brooklyn Park over the last several days: 17-year-old Carissa Lindstrom, 15-year-old Makayla Makor and an 18-year-old woman who has since been located.

Tyrone Tyrell Harris MN BCA