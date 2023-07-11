Brooklyn Park police search for stabbing suspect

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for a female in connection to a stabbing Tuesday in Brooklyn Park.

MORE NEWS: MyPillow surplus industrial equipment up for auction online

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North at about 2 p.m. The victim, a male, told police he knew the suspect. He drove himself to the hospital for treatment, and he's expected to survive.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and used a K-9 to search for the suspect, but she is still at large as of late Tuesday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Minnesotans may have chance to see the Northern Lights Wednesday