Brooklyn Park police need help finding missing 36-year-old man

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota are asking for help in finding a missing man. 

Dominique Jones, a 36-year-old man, was last seen on Tuesday evening. Police say they are not sure if he left on foot or in a car. They are also not sure what he was wearing at the time. 

Jones is described as a 5'11 black man with brown eyes and black hair. Police say that Jones has health concerns. Police are worried about his safety.  

jones-missing.png
MN BCA

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Jones or know where he is to please call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-492-8222. 

