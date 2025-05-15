Brooklyn Park police need help finding missing 36-year-old man

The Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Dominique Jones, a 36-year-old man, was last seen on Tuesday evening. Police say they are not sure if he left on foot or in a car. They are also not sure what he was wearing at the time.

Jones is described as a 5'11 black man with brown eyes and black hair. Police say that Jones has health concerns. Police are worried about his safety.

MN BCA

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Jones or know where he is to please call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-492-8222.