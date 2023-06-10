Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Park police close River Park Friday due to rowdy crowds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police on Friday evening closed River Park after multiple fights broke out within a group of several hundred young people.

Brooklyn Park police say they arrived at River Park around 7:45 p.m. after hearing reports of a "rowdy group." Officers found several hundred people at two pavilions. There were several fights going on, and police decided to shut down the park.

The people then left and went to Noble Sports Park, where they "continued the same or similar behavior," police say. The park closed at 10 p.m. and police ordered everyone to leave. 

Police say the incident caused traffic problems and prolonged police presence.

