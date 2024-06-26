Brooklyn Park officer who shot man during baby's death investigation identified

Relatives say man was shot by police in Brooklyn Park was in distress

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot a man during an investigation into a baby's death over the weekend.

The bureau says Brooklyn Park police officer Momodou Dibba fired his department handgun early Sunday morning after officers responded to a report of a 7-month-old infant who was not breathing.

The baby's father, a 24-year-old man, appeared distraught after learning of his son's death, police said. As officers investigated, the man went inside his bedroom and locked the door. Another resident found him in the closet and allegedly told an officer he had a gun.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says "a physical struggle ensued" and that's when Dibba fired his weapon, striking the man.

The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. He is in stable condition as of Wednesday, police say.

Dibba has three months of law enforcement experience and is on critical incident leave.

The bureau is reviewing body camera footage as part of its ongoing investigation.

On Sunday, WCCO spoke with the brother of the man who was shot, who said he witnessed the shooting.

"I was trying to grab [my brother]. He never had a chance to aim a gun. Never aimed a gun at anyone," he said. "I feel like [police] should've pretty much held him back, talked to him. He had his back turned to the cop who shot him."

He says the baby accidentally choked on milk in the middle of the night. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the infant's death.