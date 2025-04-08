Cause for concern over missing Brooklyn Park man's mental health, officials say

Officials say they are concerned about a man missing from a northern Minneapolis suburb because he is a vulnerable adult and does not have his medication.

Twenty-year-old Mvidi Zanzu was last seen leaving his home near June Avenue North in Brooklyn Park around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Mvidi Zanzu Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Zanzu is Black, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, according to officials. He has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a tan jean jacket, navy blue pants, black and orange shoes and glasses. He also answers to the nicknames James and Israel, authorities said.

Officials said they are concerned for Zanzu's mental health. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 952-258-5334.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.