Police seek help finding endangered 9-year-old girl missing from Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing girl who was last seen on Monday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Winona Kay Bisson, 9, was last seen in the 9500 block of Knox Avenue North in Brooklyn Park, near Willowstone Park, with blue jeans and a navy blue top. Law enforcement says she's believed to be with a noncustodial parent.

Winona Kay Bisson, 9. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

According to officials, Bisson is 5 feet tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office at 952-258-5321 or 911.