Brooklyn Park police searching for missing man, 49

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find 49-year-old Daniel Bernard Imholte, who went missing on Thursday.

Imholte was last seen walking north on Zane Avenue North at 8:45 a.m., wearing red shorts, a black T-shirt with graffiti writing, a black and beige jacket, a blue baseball hat and a black backpack.

Daniel Imholte Brooklyn Park Police

He is described by police as a "White-Hispanic" man who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 173 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Imholte's whereabouts is asked to call police at 763-493-8222, or the Hennepin County dispatch at 952-258-5321.