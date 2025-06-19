Brooklyn Park hosts healing event in wake of deadly lawmaker shooting, break-in

Neighbors of slain lawmaker looking to regain sense of safety

Healing is the next focus for Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, residents. After Saturday's assassination and attacks, the city held an event to help residents do just that.

"We just still can't believe that it happened. We just want to get some peace back," resident Tammy Poquet said.

Poquet and her daughter were two of many Brooklyn Park residents who attended the city's healing event on Thursday, hearing from the police department first-hand.

"If somebody's pounding at your door, ask to see their badge," said Inspector Elliot Faust of the Brooklyn Park Police Department. "You can call 911 and ask the dispatcher, 'I've got somebody knocking on my door and I want to verify that.'"

City leaders also spoke at the event.

"Whatever you say sets the tone for what those families, the Hortmans and Hoffmans, and their friends may hear," Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston said.

Fencing now surrounds the Hortmans' Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, home after a break-in overnight Wednesday. WCCO

People who attended the event also had questions answered, like whether Vance Boelter was "working alone" or not.

"There is no evidence to show there is a larger scheme at play here," Faust said.

The meeting comes after the Hortmans' home was burglarized overnight on Wednesday. Neighbors now walk past a new fence surrounding their home that has been installed since the break-in.

"We're working hard to get to the bottom of that," Faust said.

But for people like Chris H., who says the Hortmans were his neighborhood friends, the citizens know they'll persevere.

Attendees praised law enforcement for their swift actions during the attack.