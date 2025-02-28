1 killed, another hurt in Brooklyn Park shooting, police say

Minnesotan to be sentenced for killing, dismembering 2 women, and more headlines

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in a northern Twin Cities suburb late Friday morning.

According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 10:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting.

Officers found a "chaotic" scene and two people with gunshot wounds, police said. One died at the scene and the other was hospitalized.

Police did not identify either person, but said the individuals involved in the shooting knew each other. Investigators believe a domestic dispute preceded the shooting.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.