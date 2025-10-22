Driver, bystanders help 8 children to safety when school bus catches fire in Brooklyn Center

Eight children were evacuated from a school bus that caught fire in a suburb of Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Center Fire Department credited the bus driver and bystanders for getting the children to safety.

"The bus was a total loss; however, thanks to the quick actions of the driver and several helpful bystanders, no injuries were reported, and the children remained in good spirits while waiting for their parents," the fire department said.

The fire, which the department said was likely mechanical in origin, happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard.

Terri Martin

The children waited on a Metro Transit bus until police helped reunite them with their parents at a nearby elementary school. It took about 15 minutes for the fire to be extinguished, the department said.

In a similar incident earlier this month in Bethel, Minnesota, 22 kids were safely evacuated from a flaming school bus. Kari Thorp, whose daughter was on the bus, noticed smoke and flames coming from under the bus and alerted the driver before helping the children off the bus.