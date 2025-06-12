Officers shoot chainsaw-wielding man in Twin Cities, police say

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, say officers shot a man wielding a chainsaw overnight Thursday amid a domestic disturbance call that led to a standoff.

It happened on the 3200 block of 63rd Avenue North, according to police, after officers were called to the scene Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. on a report of someone inside a residence "armed with knives."

Police say crisis negotiators were called in to assist before officers told the suspect he was going to be arrested. Police say the man then walked out of the home with a chainsaw.

"While trying to arrest and control the male, officers used pepper balls, 40 mm less lethal, and ultimately Brooklyn Center Police Officers discharged their firearms striking the male," police said in a statement released early Thursday.

Police say the man was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

The officers involved are now on critical incident leave as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates. Police say "multiple area police agencies" assisted them at the scene.

This story will be updated.



Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.