Greater Minnesota News

BCA investigating "death and a use-of-force incident" in Albert Lea

By WCCO Staff

State officials say they are investigating "a death and a use-of-force incident" in southern Minnesota Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced the investigation in rural Albert Lea just after 3 a.m., but gave no information about what agency used force, what type of force was used or who died.

The agency said it would release more information, but gave no timeframe.

Albert Lea is about 95 miles south of Minneapolis.

This story will be updated.

