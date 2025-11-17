House fire in Brooklyn Center leaves 8 unhurt but displaced

Eight people are displaced after an overnight house fire in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, officials said.

Six adults and two children are without a home after a neighboring garage on the 2100 block of Ericon Drive caught fire around 2 a.m., according to the city's fire chief.

WCCO

All eight people made it out safely, and the fire chief said the Red Cross is providing shelter for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WCCO has reached out to the Brooklyn Center Fire Department for more information.