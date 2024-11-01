Crash involving a dozen vehicles, including school bus, closes Hwy 100 ramp in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A crash involving a dozen vehicles, including a school bus, has closed a highway ramp in the north metro Friday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred on the ramp from Highway 100 northbound to Humboldt Avenue North in Brooklyn Center. First responders are at the scene.

MnDOT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said minor injuries resulted from the crash, and there were children on the bus at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.