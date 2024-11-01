Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Crash involving a dozen vehicles, including school bus, closes Hwy 100 ramp in Brooklyn Center

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Crash involving numerous cars, including school bus, in Brooklyn Center
Crash involving numerous cars, including school bus, in Brooklyn Center 00:57

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. —  A crash involving a dozen vehicles, including a school bus, has closed a highway ramp in the north metro Friday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred on the ramp from Highway 100 northbound to Humboldt Avenue North in Brooklyn Center. First responders are at the scene.

snapshot.jpg
MnDOT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said minor injuries resulted from the crash, and there were children on the bus at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.