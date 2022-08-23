Brigadier General Sandra Best, first woman to be general in Minnesota National Guard, to retire

MINNEAPOLIS – The first woman promoted to the rank of general in the Minnesota National Guard is retiring.

Brigadier General Sandra Best served nearly 40 years in the guard and paved the way for other women to reach ranks they never imagined they could.

She used her position to lift up men and women in the Minnesota National Guard and after 38 years of service, many of them gathered at the St. Paul Armory to wish her well in her retirement.

Best says she never imagined her career would take her to such heights.

"It was really leaders above me who saw something that I didn't even see myself," Best said. "And so the mentors and coaches throughout my career have been invaluable to me getting to where I am today."

During her time in the guard, Best focused on diversifying the ranks, work she knows will continue after her retirement.

Brigadier General Sandra Best CBS

"The Minnesota National Guard has had a deliberate effort to diversify our force, and we started about a decade ago and that has been really deliberate to grow other leaders, females and underrepresented communities," Best said.

As part of the leadership team, Best oversaw the development of the Women's Leadership Forum, increasing its gender diversity with females from 16.2 percent of the force in 2011 to 21.4 percent in 2022.

After countless awards and commendations, she is ready for a new challenge – one she hopes will continue her efforts to lift up the people around her.

Best served as chief of staff of the Minnesota Air National Guard, and full time as the deputy adjutant general for the Minnesota National Guard.