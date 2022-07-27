Luis Urías hits walk-off sac fly, Brewers nip Twins 7-6

MILWAUKEE -- Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night.

McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey (2-4), who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urías followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home head first well ahead of right fielder Alex Kiriloff's throw.

Urías homered earlier in the game and Renfroe and Wong also went deep. Renfroe has homered in four of the Brewers' five games since the All-Star break.

Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and Byron Buxton added a solo shot for the Twins, his 24th.

Milwaukee's Josh Hader (1-4) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth to gain a measure of revenge against the Twins.

Hader allowed a game-ending, three-run homer to Jose Miranda in a 4-1 loss at Minnesota on July 13. That was one of the lowlights in Hader's slump just before the All-Star break, as the four-time All-Star gave up 12 runs in a stretch of six games.

Urías knocked home the winning run on the game's final play four nights after hitting a walk-off single in the 13th inning of the Brewers' 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

His sacrifice fly provided the knockout blow in a back-and-forth game.

Buxton led off the game with a 449-foot drive well over the left-field wall against Ethan Small, who was making his second career start. Buxton had missed the Twins' two-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers to rest a right knee that received a platelet-rich plasma injection Wednesday. He wasted no time showing he was back in peak form.

Both teams wasted chances to break a 6-all tie late.

Minnesota had runners on first and second with two outs in the seventh when Brewers center fielder Jonathan Davis went on a full sprint to catch Urshela's shallow fly ball just before it hit the ground.

Jhoan Durán worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth by getting Milwaukee's Willy Adames to strike out looking at a 3-2 pitch.

TWINS SIGN FIRST-ROUND PICK

The Twins announced they have signed Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee, the eighth overall pick in last week's draft.

Lee batted .357 with a .462 on-base percentage, 25 doubles, 15 homers and 55 RBIs in 58 games with Cal Poly this season. He won the Brooks Wallace Award given annually to the nation's top college shortstop.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 1B Miguel Sanó returned to action Tuesday after missing nearly three months with a torn meniscus in his left knee. ... OF Max Kepler is day to day with a midly displaced fracture of a pinkie toe.

Brewers: RHP Justin Topa (forearm) began a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He threw eight pitches and retired the side in order in the one inning he worked.

UP NEXT

Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA) starts for the Twins and Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20) pitches for the Brewers as this two-game series ends Wednesday afternoon with a matchup of right-handers.