Brett Larson named as head coach for Gopher men's hockey

Brett Larson, who has led the St. Cloud State University Huskies for eight seasons, will take over as head coach of the University of Minnesota men's ice hockey program.

The move comes after the university mutually parted ways with Bob Motzko last week.

Larson and the university agreed to a five-year contract, pending the approval of the Board of Regents.

"Brett brings extensive coaching experience at both the collegiate and international levels, and throughout the process, it became clear that he possesses the leadership, vision, and drive to guide our program," said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. "He understands the responsibility that comes with this job and our expectation to compete at the highest level."

Larson took the Huskies to four NCAA Tournament appearances and their first national championship game appearance. This year, their season came to an end after a loss to University of Minnesota-Duluth.

"It is a tremendous honor to lead this historic program, one that I have great respect for," Larson said. "I have an incredible amount of respect for everyone who has played, coached, and built this program, and I am both humbled and energized to carry that torch forward. This job comes with great responsibility, and I could not be more excited to get to work."

Before his time at St. Cloud State, Larson served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, UMD. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings.

On Monday, the University of Minnesota said Greg May would take over the head coaching job for the women's ice hockey program, after the department parted ways with Brad Frost.