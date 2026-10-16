Breezy winds bring cool air to Minnesota, with first frost possible in the metro Friday night

Gusty winds are the main story across Minnesota on Friday, pushing cooler air into the state and setting the stage for what could be the Twin Cities metro's first good chance of frost this season.

Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are driving the cooler air in this morning. Spotty showers are moving south but should wrap up quickly, with clouds clearing out by afternoon. Highs will only reach near 50 degrees today.

Winds should calm tonight and skies will clear, making for a chilly night and Saturday morning. Lows are expected to dip into the mid-30s, giving the metro its first good chance for frost. Sunshine on Saturday should help temperatures rebound to the upper 50s by afternoon.

Breezy conditions return this weekend, with gusts near 30 mph expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

High pressure will take control of the forecast heading into next week, bringing dry weather and pleasant temperatures. Highs are expected to climb back into the upper 60s and near 70, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.