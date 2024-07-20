Watch CBS News
Local News

Breaking: Police evacuate neighbors while responding to a domestic assault in Burnsville

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Breaking: Police evacuate neighbors while responding to a domestic assault in Burnsville
Breaking: Police evacuate neighbors while responding to a domestic assault in Burnsville 00:50

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Burnsville Police Department has evacuated numerous neighbors near the 12600 block of Chowen Bend after being called to a residence for a domestic assault.

In a tweet posted to X, formally known as Twitter, the Burnsville Police Department said the incident occurred at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday morning. The tweet also stated that the police department was working with multiple agencies to take a suspect into custody. 

Police advise that Burnsville residents avoid this area while they investigate. 

This is a developing story and we will update you when we know more. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.