Breaking: Police evacuate neighbors while responding to a domestic assault in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Burnsville Police Department has evacuated numerous neighbors near the 12600 block of Chowen Bend after being called to a residence for a domestic assault.

In a tweet posted to X, formally known as Twitter, the Burnsville Police Department said the incident occurred at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday morning. The tweet also stated that the police department was working with multiple agencies to take a suspect into custody.

Police advise that Burnsville residents avoid this area while they investigate.

This is a developing story and we will update you when we know more.