2 boys, including 12-year-old recovering from gunshot wound, arrested after stolen car chase in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force arrested two boys this week – ages 12 and 14 – after a dangerous chase involving a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.

Task force members saw the boys "driving recklessly and passing vehicles" after Minneapolis police officers attempted to pull them over.

After spike strips deflated their tires, they kept fleeing, and were eventually stopped after law enforcement used the PIT maneuver "at slow speeds."  

car-2.jpg
HCSO

The sheriff's office says one of the boys tried to flee on foot but was swiftly arrested, and the 12-year-old driver "had a cast on his leg from a recent gunshot wound." 

Both boys are in custody, and will be charged with fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies.

The task force collaboration is part of Operation Endeavor, which was launched in late September by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's first community safety commissioner.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 5:10 PM

