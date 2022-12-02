New data show decrease in downtown crime since beginning of Operation Endeavor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say their efforts to combat crime and grow relationships in certain areas of the city is working.

New data from Operation Endeavor shows a decrease in shootings, carjackings and robberies, and local businesses are taking notice.

Hennepin Theatre Trust President Mark Nerenhausen says its evident operation endeavor is working to reduce crime.

"People feel different they can feel the change," said Nerenhausen. "I'm hearing it from our general staff, I'm hearing it from our security staff, I'm hearing it from patrons, I hear it from donors, I hear it from Fair School right across the street."

Operation Endeavor deploys resources to specific areas within Minneapolis where crime is prevalent. Nerenhausen has noticed an increase in police presence and more importantly an increase in activity.

"The numbers don't lie. We've seen eight straight weeks now of crime statistics in the downtown area less than the same period a year ago," said Steve Cramer, President of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Downtown Minneapolis has been one of the biggest benefactors when it comes to Operation Endeavor. Numbers released Thursday show an 18% decrease in gunshot victims.

The arrest of violent criminals resulted in dozens of guns and more than 10,000 fentanyl pills taken off the street.

"Just a night and day difference that has made over the last two months since it's been out on the street," Cramer said.

It's a collaborative effort between law enforcement, boots-on-the-ground organizations and community many business owners don't want to see stop.

"It really has helped really restore confidence about downtown whether you are an office worker or coming for a sporting event or concert and that really has made a difference creating a great sense of momentum at the end of this year. I think will carry well into 2023," said Cramer.

Data also show in the past 8 weeks, Minneapolis has seen a 44% reduction in calls for service for gun related crimes and 92 fewer people are gunshot victims compared to this time last year.