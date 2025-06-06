Boy shot inside Crystal apartment expected to be OK, police say

A boy who was shot inside a Twin Cities apartment Thursday night is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 5200 block of West Broadway in Crystal, Minnesota, according to the city's police department. Officers found the injured boy in the parking lot, but police said he was shot inside an apartment.

The boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

"While the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, this incident does not appear to be random and we do not believe there to be any danger to the public at this time," the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crystal police at 763-531-1020.