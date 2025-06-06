Watch CBS News
Crime

Boy shot inside Crystal apartment expected to be OK, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Shooting inside Crystal apartment leaves boy injured
Shooting inside Crystal apartment leaves boy injured 00:25

A boy who was shot inside a Twin Cities apartment Thursday night is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 5200 block of West Broadway in Crystal, Minnesota, according to the city's police department. Officers found the injured boy in the parking lot, but police said he was shot inside an apartment.

The boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

"While the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, this incident does not appear to be random and we do not believe there to be any danger to the public at this time," the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crystal police at 763-531-1020.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.