Boy shot and killed in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A boy was shot and killed in Moorhead on Friday evening.
Police say an officer was flagged down when they were on patrol around 6 p.m. The boy was found in an area of trees near 19 Street South.
Officers and EMS tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.
Police say they have identified and are interviewing a suspect. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Moorhead Police Department is assisting in an investigation.
