Boy shot and killed in Moorhead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A boy was shot and killed in Moorhead on Friday evening.

Police say an officer was flagged down when they were on patrol around 6 p.m. The boy was found in an area of trees near 19 Street South. 

Officers and EMS tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

Police say they have identified and are interviewing a suspect. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Moorhead Police Department is assisting in an investigation. 

First published on June 24, 2023 / 2:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

