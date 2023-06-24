Boy shot and killed in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A boy was shot and killed in Moorhead on Friday evening.

Police say an officer was flagged down when they were on patrol around 6 p.m. The boy was found in an area of trees near 19 Street South.

Officers and EMS tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

Police say they have identified and are interviewing a suspect. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Moorhead Police Department is assisting in an investigation.