Boy injured in Brooklyn Park shooting; cars, apartments hit by gunfire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say dozens of rounds were fired during an incident that injured a juvenile and damaged seven vehicles Saturday night.

Multiple callers reported shots fired near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m.

A block away, police found a boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized, but police gave no word on the severity of his injuries.

In the parking lot and courtyards of a nearby apartment complex, police found evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired. Nearby apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 8:08 AM

