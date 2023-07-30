Boy, 6, suffers life-threatening injuries in southern Minnesota crash

4 things to know from July 30, 2023

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a young boy is severely injured following a crash in Blue Earth County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of County Roads 90 and 33 in South Bend Township. There, drivers of a Ford Explorer and Dodge Ram collided at the intersection.

The drivers - a 24-year-old Mankato man in the Ram and a 42-year-old Janesville woman in the Ford - were uninjured.

The boy, who was a passenger in the Ford and is from Mankato, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, the patrol said.