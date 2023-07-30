Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 1 killed in shooting outside unlicensed nightclub in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a man is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside an unlicensed nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Second Street. Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, lying in the street. The man later died at the hospital, police said.

Police say preliminary information determined the shooting happened outside an "after-hours party at an unlicensed nightclub." A verbal altercation preceded the shooting.

During the confusion that included more than 100 people, police said a motorist struck a man in his 40s. The motorist then left the scene. The victim suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on July 30, 2023 / 9:39 AM

