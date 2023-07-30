Police: 1 killed in shooting outside unlicensed nightclub in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a man is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside an unlicensed nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Second Street. Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, lying in the street. The man later died at the hospital, police said.

Police say preliminary information determined the shooting happened outside an "after-hours party at an unlicensed nightclub." A verbal altercation preceded the shooting.

During the confusion that included more than 100 people, police said a motorist struck a man in his 40s. The motorist then left the scene. The victim suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.