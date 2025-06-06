Increased police presence at Boom Island Park starts Friday night after mass shooting

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines

Following a shooting at Minneapolis' Boom Island Park earlier this week that left a woman dead and six others injured, the city's park board says it will be adding extra security measures starting Friday night.

Park police will patrol the area between 8 p.m. and midnight every day through June 22. The board says the patrols, along with a mobile camera that was installed on Monday, will help them determine their next steps.

"The MPRB will continue to assess park use and park safety at Boom Island while continuing to serve the residents and community members who have gone through the appropriate process to book the park shelters for gatherings, parties and meaningful celebrations," the board said in a statement.

The shooting happened during a large gathering at the park on Sunday evening. A 23-year-old mother, Stageina Whiting, died after shots broke out around 9:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said officers arrived to find a "very chaotic scene" involving at least 100 people. No one has been arrested.

The park board says no one at the incident had a picnic or event permit for the gathering.