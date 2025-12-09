Minneapolis man sentenced to 11 years in prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to 11 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Minneapolis.

Danylo Boldon, 25, pleaded guilty in September to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of conditional release.

Charges say the victim was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2024, a few blocks east of Lake Nokomis.

Hours later, a resident called 911 to report a girl had rang their doorbell and said a stranger had "grabbed her and put her in a small black car and drove around" before raping her, according to the criminal complaint.

She said he eventually released her near a fast-food restaurant about a mile north of where she was reported missing.

She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where the hospital's assault response team confirmed she had suffered multiple injuries in the attack. With help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, investigators pinpointed Boldon, whose profile is in the National DNA Index System due to a previous offense in Wisconsin.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: