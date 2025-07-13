Boil water advisory issued for New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley following outage Sunday

A boil water advisory is in place following a water outage Sunday morning affecting multiple suburbs in the northwestern Twin Cities metro.

Hennepin County confirmed that the outage includes the cities Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley.

Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using it, or to use bottled water. The tap water is good to use for any purpose except for drinking, brushing teeth and cooking.

The City of New Hope said in a Facebook post that the issue stems from a malfunctioning valve in the Golden Valley water tower.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the New Hope officials gave an update saying staff have rectified the loss of water pressure in the system, and they are now waiting for the Department of Health to check in.

Once the system is officially restored and the boil water advisory is lifted, residents are encouraged to flush their building plumbing systems.