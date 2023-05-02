Body pulled from Ringo Lake near Spicer identified as Jason Dimler, 40

SPICER, Minn. – Authorities say the body recovered from a central Minnesota lake Monday has been identified as a missing Spicer man.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says Jason Dimler's body was located in Ringo Lake with the help of side imaging sonar. Four days earlier, Dimler's truck was found near the lake.

Dimler, 40, was reported missing on April 27 after he didn't show up for work.

The sheriff's office is still investigating his disappearance and death.