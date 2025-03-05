Body of missing ice fisherman recovered in Faribault lake

Emergency crews discovered the body of a 58-year-old ice fisherman Wednesday in Faribault, Minnesota.

Officials say the Rice County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body found in Cannon Lake around 10:09 a.m.

Using cold water suits, crews were able to recover the body of Troy Allen Krenz of Faribault.

Authorities say an investigation revealed Kenz had gone fishing Tuesday evening, but never returned home.

Family members and friends began a search, and found his body floating in the lake the next morning.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office is working with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine the official cause of death.