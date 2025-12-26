Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman's body found inside vehicle in Minneapolis; police call death "suspicious"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Minneapolis police say they're investigating a "suspicious death" after a woman's body was discovered inside a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called around 10:34 a.m. to a parking lot in the area of Chicago Avenue and East 19th Street in the Ventura Village neighborhood, just south of Interstate 94 and downtown.

"Investigators are working to determine the sequence of events that led up to this suspicious death," police said.

A man was taken into custody for auto theft, though it's unclear if he's a suspect in the homicide.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue