Woman's body found inside vehicle in Minneapolis; police call death "suspicious"

Minneapolis police say they're investigating a "suspicious death" after a woman's body was discovered inside a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called around 10:34 a.m. to a parking lot in the area of Chicago Avenue and East 19th Street in the Ventura Village neighborhood, just south of Interstate 94 and downtown.

"Investigators are working to determine the sequence of events that led up to this suspicious death," police said.

A man was taken into custody for auto theft, though it's unclear if he's a suspect in the homicide.