Railroad worker finds body on St. Paul's east side

Body found along railroad tracks in east St. Paul

Body found along railroad tracks in east St. Paul

Body found along railroad tracks in east St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found along train tracks late Sunday night on St. Paul's east side.

A railroad worker found the body at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of East Seventh Street and Payne Avenue, near the southwest corner of Swede Hollow Park.

Police say they haven't determined whether the man's death is a homicide, and the victim's identity is expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.