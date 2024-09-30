Watch CBS News
Railroad worker finds body on St. Paul's east side

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found along train tracks late Sunday night on St. Paul's east side.

A railroad worker found the body at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of East Seventh Street and Payne Avenue, near the southwest corner of Swede Hollow Park.

Police say they haven't determined whether the man's death is a homicide, and the victim's identity is expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

