Bob Dylan-attributed quote on Pope Francis spreads online, but is it real?

Minnesotans love to claim Bob Dylan as their own, but they may want to think twice about sharing a quote on Pope Francis purporting to be from the iconic musician.

In the days following the pope's death, a quote attributed to Dylan has been spreading on social media channels as a way to remember the late pontiff.

Here's the quote: "Pope Francis was a voice of mercy in a time of noise. He walked with humility, spoke with fire and dared to love the unloved. He reminded the world that compassion isn't weakness, and faith doesn't have to shout to be heard. May he rest in the eternal peace he so often preached."

But is it real? CBS News Confirmed looked into it and here's what they found:

There is no evidence that Bob Dylan ever said this.

The statement has not been shared on the musician's social media channels or website. Also, no evidence has been found that he's said this quote at any shows this week.

The quote appears to be spreading online through an image headlined "Bob Dylan's tribute to Pope Francis, on his passing today at age 88."

The Bob Dylan Fan Club on Facebook is warning fans not to share the quote.

CBS News Confirmed has reached out to the Dylan team, but has not yet heard back.

The musician was associated with the papacy — nearly 30 years ago. In 1997, Dylan performed a concert in honor of Pope John Paul II in Bologna, Italy.

The pope died Monday from a cerebral stroke and heart failure, the Vatican said. His funeral will be held Saturday morning. His successor will be chosen by members of the College of Cardinals at a future conclave at the Vatican.