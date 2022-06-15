1 dead, adult and 3 kids hurt in Blue Earth County crash

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- A driver was killed and four others, including three young girls, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says it occurred at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 39 and 148th Street, near Good Thunder.

The driver of the vehicle traveling eastbound on 148th Street was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the sole passenger in that car.

Authorities identified the deceased as 30-year-old Nathan Edward Williams of Wells.

Four people in the other vehicle involved, which was heading southbound on the highway, were hurt in the collision. The adult driver and three girls, ages 8, 9 and 10, were "treated and released at the scene," according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.