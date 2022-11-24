Watch CBS News
Local News

Ethan Glynn, in recovery from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn, recovering from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving
Ethan Glynn, recovering from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving 00:25

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A Twin Cities teenager who was hurt in a freak football accident will get to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Glynn, a freshman at Bloomington Jefferson High School, was left mostly paralyzed back in September after being tackled.  

10p-vo-glynn-update-wcco2eag.jpg
CaringBridge

His parents and brother flew out to Colorado where he continues his recovery. A new update posted Wednesday on his CaringBridge page shows he made it out to the Denver Broncos game last Sunday.

And his family says they're getting ready to watch more football and eat plenty of food on Thursday.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 9:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.