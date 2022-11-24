Ethan Glynn, in recovery from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving

Ethan Glynn, recovering from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A Twin Cities teenager who was hurt in a freak football accident will get to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Glynn, a freshman at Bloomington Jefferson High School, was left mostly paralyzed back in September after being tackled.

His parents and brother flew out to Colorado where he continues his recovery. A new update posted Wednesday on his CaringBridge page shows he made it out to the Denver Broncos game last Sunday.

And his family says they're getting ready to watch more football and eat plenty of food on Thursday.