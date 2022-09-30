Watch CBS News
Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. 

Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. 

After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab.

"He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."

The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.

