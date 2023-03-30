Bloomington show choir on the road to national competition after raising $60,000

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A big, expensive dream is coming true thanks to you, our WCCO viewers.

Two weeks ago, WCCO told viewers about the Bloomington Kennedy Show Choir directed by Nikki Goulet Jordan. The choir qualified for Nationals in Branson, Missouri, but needed to raise $60,000 to get there.

"To spring on our families oh we qualified for National and oh by the way we need a thousand dollars, that's just not reality for the kids," Goulet Jordan said.

Well, the Bloomington Kennedy Show Choir is going to Nationals in Branson, Missouri. WCCO viewers stepped up big - raising more than $20,0000 and buying hundreds of tickets to the team's fundraiser show.

The team rallied together Monday night for one last rehearsal. Emotion filled the stage.

"I know it's my last time performing with the group but sad, almost bittersweet," Adeline Polzin, a senior, explained.

Abby Henning is also a senior, "Show choir has been such a base in my life and what I do in my free time and it's weird to think that will be over."

But not before they conquer a huge feat.

The performers are packing up the stage, their props and costumes, where they will compete against eight of the top teams in the entire country.

Thanks in large part to their newest fans - WCCO viewers helped fund this $60,000 adventure.

Bryce Bannister, a junior, praised WCCO viewers.

"They are amazing! Even at the show last week, there was a lot of WCCO viewers who came to the show and I have never performed in front of that many people at one time," Banister said. "It was amazing to have them come up to me and I didn't even know them."

And now a lot of people know them – their Moulin Rouge-themed performance - got them a bid to Branson, Missouri, where they will have 20 minutes to compete against the best of the best.

Their director is bursting with pride.

"Super excited, nervous, checking lots of boxes but I think everything is ready to go," Goulet Jordan said.

The proud parents are ready, two of the moms going on the trip were once in this very show choir too. Heidi Denysenko and Ashlie Heath tell WCCO, "We are so excited, can't wait to get on the bus and get on the road."

And at last, it is time to get this show on the road,

"We are ready, we are ready for it. Gonna leave it all on the stage, here we go," Bannister said.

The team is on the road right now.

They compete on Saturday, April 1.