Bloomington police asks for help locating "vulnerable" 14-year-old girl

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a "vulnerable" 14-year-old girl.

Her name is Catherine, and she walked away from her parents at the Mall of America at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a pink "Hello Kitty" sweatshirt shown below.

bpd.jpg
Bloomington Police

She weighs 170 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

If you see Catherine, call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

