Bloomington police asks for help locating "vulnerable" 14-year-old girl
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a "vulnerable" 14-year-old girl.
Her name is Catherine, and she walked away from her parents at the Mall of America at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a pink "Hello Kitty" sweatshirt shown below.
She weighs 170 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.
If you see Catherine, call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.
