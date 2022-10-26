Bloomington PD: 3 catalytic converter thieves arrested following chaotic police chase

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Stolen catalytic converters and a chaotic police chase ended with three men in handcuffs.

Bloomington police say the men tried stealing a converter then sped away when officers tried to stop them Monday.

Police trapped their car, then the suspects took off running. One dodged traffic across a busy Interstate 494 near the Great Wolf Lodge Water Park.

RELATED: Bloomington makes it illegal to possess undocumented catalytic converters not connected to vehicle

Officers eventually arrested all three of them.

Investigators say a team of three is what you'll usually see for this type of crime.

"One person is the driver and they look out," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said. "You have one person that's the jack person and one person that's the saw person. If you see three people rolling around in a car at night, looks suspicious, don't hesitate to call your local police department."

Hodges says his department is trying to figure out who's buying these stolen parts. Last year, he says the city saw 332 catalytic converter thefts. So far this year, there's already been over 400.

Parts cost up to $2,500 to replace.