Bloomington makes it illegal to possess undocumented catalytic converters not connected to vehicle

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A new ordinance in Bloomington makes it a misdemeanor crime to possess a catalytic converter not connected to a vehicle.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges addressed the new ordinance Monday. He said if someone is found with a catalytic converter and cannot prove it is owned by them, they could be arrested.

"It's no secret in the suburbs and in the cities we've had a lot of problems with catalytic converter thefts," Hodges said. "In Bloomington, we've seen an uptick."

RELATED: Dozens of law enforcement agencies, auto repair shops part of state program targeting catalytic converter thefts

Hodges says the Minnesota Legislature should have passed a similar law by now.

"But they haven't. But in Bloomington we're fortunate to have this law," Hodges said. "This is something we're going to take very seriously."

Hodges says if anyone sees someone transporting what look to be stolen catalytic converters, call police.

"We'll try to go ahead and do a vehicle stop on those folks, and if they can't prove they have lawful means to have them, we'll lock them up," Hodges said.

BPD Update September 19, 2022 Chief Hodges provided information on a new ordinance passed by Bloomington City Council last Monday. The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor crime to possess a catalytic converter not connected to a vehicle. Chief Hodges also spoke about an arrest which was made on the morning of Friday, September 16th for Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft. The suspect in that case has multiple previous arrests for Burglary, Criminal Sexual Conduct and Domestic Assault. Posted by Bloomington Police Department, MN on Monday, September 19, 2022

The Bloomington City Council passed the new ordinance last Monday.