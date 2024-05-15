Bloomington park offers fun for family members of all ages

Bloomington unveils new park meant to engage the whole family

Bloomington unveils new park meant to engage the whole family

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Smith Park in Bloomington is home to a new kind of playground to test your ninja skills — no matter your age. It's a challenge that'll get the whole family moving and it's a first in the south metro.

At first glance, it looks like a new shiny playground, but the closer you get you notice timers throughout.

"The goal when we first came out with this was to get kids off their cellphones and hopefully moving," MWP Recreation President, Harlan Lehman said.

Lehman is behind the design and believes this all-inclusive playground will keep everyone in the family entertained.

From a 40-yard track to an obstacle course with a timer, Lehman says it promotes movement with a twist of fun for everyone.

"We absolutely positively got it right," Lehman said. "It's the timers, 40-yard dash, all-inclusive playground there is a reason for people to come here over and over and over."

For Cassie Hall, this playground is unlike any she's ever seen.

"When you go to some parks it's not all stuff adults can join in, I definitely think it would be fun for parents too," Hall said.

Wednesday was the second time she brought the kids she nannies for and it was the children who reminded her all about it.

"We love it, it's definitely one that kind of gets everybody moving," Hall said.

The obstacle course also gives kids a chance to show adults how it's done.

The playground got the big upgrade because it was identified as the one that needed it most in the city. The price is right for parents: it's totally free.